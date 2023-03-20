Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 40,417 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $415,486.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.6 %

CXM stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

About Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.