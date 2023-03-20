Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CFO Sells 40,417 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) CFO Manish Sarin sold 40,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $415,486.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 517,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.6 %

CXM stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.