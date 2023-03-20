Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $389,249.55 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $105.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

