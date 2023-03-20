Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $389,249.55 in Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ZS opened at $105.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $253.74.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.14.
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
