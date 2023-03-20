DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $264,845.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $264,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Vincent Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83.

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.83. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Articles

