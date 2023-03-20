Insider Selling: Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) CFO Sells 10,440 Shares of Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $42.09 on Monday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $879.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

