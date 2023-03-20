Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells 5,645 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $1,138,314.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,164,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $294,721.50.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $621,406.62.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $206.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $209.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after purchasing an additional 462,306 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $885,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

