Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $67.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,639 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

