Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 459,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.