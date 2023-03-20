Truist Financial Begins Coverage on IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.81.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.64. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after buying an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Stories

