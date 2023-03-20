MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.24 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile



MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

