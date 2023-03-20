MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MEIP. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.
MEI Pharma Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of MEIP opened at $0.24 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
