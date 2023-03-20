Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) EVP Sells $504,381.60 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LII stock opened at $243.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $279.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.78.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 152.66% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,940,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 668.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $6,474,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading

