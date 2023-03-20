HC Wainwright Cuts Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Price Target to $17.00

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Century Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

IPSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 13.44. The company has a market cap of $227.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.69. Century Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

