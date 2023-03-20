Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $220.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.64%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

About Hooker Furnishings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 138,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

