Bank of America Lowers Terex (NYSE:TEX) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.45.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Terex will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In related news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $534,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,176,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.