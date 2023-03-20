Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.11.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after buying an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.