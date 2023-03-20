Geron’s (GERN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Geron Stock Down 4.5 %

GERN opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $964.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 23,808.89% and a negative return on equity of 122.43%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,353,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,588 shares in the company, valued at $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock worth $3,751,097. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

About Geron

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Stories

