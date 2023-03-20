Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,562 shares of company stock worth $14,936,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after acquiring an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 239.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 924,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after acquiring an additional 652,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jabil by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,187,000 after buying an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

