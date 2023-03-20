Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Microvast Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Microvast stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. Microvast has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microvast by 112.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

