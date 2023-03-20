Oppenheimer Trims PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Target Price to $10.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PureCycle Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

