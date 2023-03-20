Wells Fargo & Company Cuts CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Price Target to $10.50

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CION Investment Stock Down 5.5 %

CION Investment stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $528.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.46. CION Investment has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.26%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

CION Investment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $4,622,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

