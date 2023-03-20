Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,080.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,608.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,571.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,539.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

