Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $16.45 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

