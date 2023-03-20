Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Arcus Biosciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $16.45 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.