Royal Bank of Canada Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $85.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lennar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Lennar has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $109.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 972.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 239,039 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

