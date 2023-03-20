Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s (AJG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.71.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $180.00 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.67 and its 200 day moving average is $187.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $956,356.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,098. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.