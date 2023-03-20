Chevron’s (CVX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their neutral rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $206.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Chevron stock opened at $152.34 on Friday. Chevron has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 118,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 16,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,568,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,467,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

