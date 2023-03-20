Credit Suisse Group Trims Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Target Price to $11.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $15.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 38.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 556.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

