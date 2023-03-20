Credit Suisse Group Trims Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Target Price to $11.00

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 2nd.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $15.52.
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.
