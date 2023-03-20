Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $165.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an inline rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.91.

Shares of DGX opened at $131.53 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its 200-day moving average is $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,884,000 after buying an additional 253,620 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 119,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 48,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

