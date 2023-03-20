Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $104.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.
NYSE:PBH opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
