Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Price Target to $104.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NYSE:PBH opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

