Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of SLN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
