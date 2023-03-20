Silence Therapeutics’ (SLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLN opened at $8.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Silence Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.