Roth Mkm Cuts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $5.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 104.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that PLBY Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

