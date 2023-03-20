ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 1.8 %

IPA stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.60.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 128.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

Featured Articles

