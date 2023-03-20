ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Stock Down 1.8 %
IPA stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.60.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 128.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.
