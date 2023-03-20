Head-To-Head Analysis: Prime Meridian (PMHG) and Its Rivals

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) is one of 318 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Prime Meridian to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prime Meridian and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Prime Meridian Competitors 831 7406 6513 299 2.42

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 47.75%. Given Prime Meridian’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prime Meridian has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 29.63% 14.82% 1.15% Prime Meridian Competitors 26.44% 12.94% 1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prime Meridian and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prime Meridian and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $32.67 million $9.68 million 9.78 Prime Meridian Competitors $1.78 billion $323.96 million 8.98

Prime Meridian’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian. Prime Meridian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Prime Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prime Meridian pays out 7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 28.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prime Meridian’s competitors have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Prime Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Prime Meridian

(Get Rating)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, small business administration, construction, equipment, and commercial loans; and consumer and other loans comprising financing of automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as issues standby letters and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; mobile banking, remote and mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, direct deposits, notary, night depository, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, drive-in tellers, merchant card, and banking by mail services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through four banking offices in Tallahassee, Crawfordville, and Lakeland, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.