Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) vs. Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Financial Survey

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) and Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Engie Brasil Energia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 7 0 2.70 Engie Brasil Energia 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -225.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Engie Brasil Energia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 2.93% 0.60% 0.23% Engie Brasil Energia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Engie Brasil Energia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.71 billion 1.70 -$93.00 million ($0.60) -48.50 Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.75 $289.76 million $0.42 18.68

Engie Brasil Energia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Engie Brasil Energia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Engie Brasil Energia on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

