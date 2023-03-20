Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $119.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $117.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

