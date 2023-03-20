Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

