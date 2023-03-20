Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $151.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.13.
EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials
In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of EXP stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.
About Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.