Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives $151.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.13.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $708,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading

