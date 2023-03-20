Financial Review: Ekso Bionics (EKSO) vs. Its Competitors

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ekso Bionics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -109.88% -45.07% -34.09% Ekso Bionics Competitors -206.36% -54.51% -30.61%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $11.25 million -$9.76 million -1.17 Ekso Bionics Competitors $662.33 million $16.32 million 6.18

This table compares Ekso Bionics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ekso Bionics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ekso Bionics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ekso Bionics Competitors 57 154 267 5 2.46

Ekso Bionics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 566.67%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 26.42%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics’ rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ekso Bionics rivals beat Ekso Bionics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment offers exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform heavy duty work for extended periods. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

