Financial Comparison: Precision Optics (POCI) versus The Competition

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Precision Optics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ peers have a beta of 13.27, meaning that their average stock price is 1,227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -660.59% -49.29% -23.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Precision Optics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 42.00 Precision Optics Competitors $1.05 billion $117.04 million 3.78

Precision Optics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Precision Optics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 115 639 1783 80 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 70.70%. Given Precision Optics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

