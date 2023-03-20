PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $18.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $359,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $359,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,447.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,628 shares of company stock valued at $711,572. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
PUBM stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $693.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.92.
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
