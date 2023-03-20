Brokerages Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target at $140.25

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.25.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. Safran has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

