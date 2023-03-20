Analysts Set CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) PT at $4.03

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAIXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.78) to €4.35 ($4.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

CaixaBank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CaixaBank stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. CaixaBank has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

