Analysts Set Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target at $40.50

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several analysts recently commented on PSFE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 528.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $16.98 on Monday. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

