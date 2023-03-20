Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $141.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $41,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,988,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock valued at $256,807,889. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 95,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

