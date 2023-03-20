Royal Bank of Canada Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ANCTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $44.85 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

