Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Kaleyra Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of KLR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Matteo Lodrini bought 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,965.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 1,528.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 299,768 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 1,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 246,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 1,173.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 212,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kaleyra by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 70,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

