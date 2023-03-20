Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given Market Perform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Kaleyra Stock Down 6.9 %
Shares of KLR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $24.89.
In other Kaleyra news, Director Matteo Lodrini bought 58,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $41,965.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
