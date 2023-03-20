Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $153.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $122.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

