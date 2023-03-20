B. Riley Cuts Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target to $2.75

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Telos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

