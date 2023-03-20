Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Atento has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

