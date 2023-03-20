StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XHR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE XHR opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,852,000 after purchasing an additional 248,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 319,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,076,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

