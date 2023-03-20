Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

