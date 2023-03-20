Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $36.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.76.
