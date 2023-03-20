American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMWD. TheStreet raised American Woodmark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

AMWD opened at $50.61 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.51.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.43 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after buying an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Woodmark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

